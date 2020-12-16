Previous
Next
Polished stones abstract by francesc
97 / 365

Polished stones abstract

I haven't done one of these for a while, it started life as a not very accomplished shot of some polished pebbles and a Kilner jar. Ripe for improvement!
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Frances Claydon

ace
@francesc
Thanks to everybody who comments on or favourites my photos. I appreciate constructive criticism and am always looking for ways to improve, and I will...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise