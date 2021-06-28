Previous
Orchid in the Millennium field at Newton Blossomville by francisjo
Orchid in the Millennium field at Newton Blossomville

The orchids are always out about now. They cheered me up on a miserable grey day.
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

Jo Francis

@francisjo
Sian
Nice. I posted a pic of an orchid earlier. It can be seen if you scroll down from my latest pic. I was told about this site by someone at the Olney camera club. I hope you enjoy it c
June 28th, 2021  
