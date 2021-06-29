Previous
Dandelion clock or similar by francisjo
2 / 365

Dandelion clock or similar

I saw this in a garden this afternoon -It’s similar to a dandelion clock but isn't.Any ideas what it might be?
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

Jo Francis

@francisjo
