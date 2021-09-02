Previous
Next
The plant in the living room 🌿 by francisperezs
4 / 365

The plant in the living room 🌿

La #planta The #plant
Mi segundo día en #proyecto365 2021.
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Francis Perez

@francisperezs
2016 was my first 365 project, loved all that i learned so will continue in 2017. 2020 I am back as of February 6. Be happy,...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise