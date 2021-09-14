Previous
Next
Betta fish also called Siamese fighting fish by francisperezs
16 / 365

Betta fish also called Siamese fighting fish

We have this one in a separate fish tank.

The Siamese fighting fish (Betta splendens), commonly known as the betta,[2] is a freshwater fish native to Southeast Asia, namely Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam.[3][4] While one of 73 species of the genus Betta, only Betta splendens are eponymously called "bettas", due largely to their global popularity as pets: they are among the most widely available aquarium fish in the world, due to their varied and vibrant colour, diverse morphology, and relatively low maintenance. Wikipedia
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Francis Perez

@francisperezs
2016 was my first 365 project, loved all that i learned so will continue in 2017. 2020 I am back as of February 6. Be happy,...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a beautiful species!
September 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise