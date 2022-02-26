Previous
Next
abstract 2 by francoise
25 / 365

abstract 2

for get pushed challenge from Laura @la_photographic " For your Get Pushed challenge what do you think of abstract kitchen equipment?"
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

Francoise

ace
@francoise
January 2022 -- Year 9. Still here. Still loving the process. Still loving the community. Still learning. December 2020. Gonna take a...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Francoise ace
@la_photographic I wished I had worked harder to blur the line in the middle, but there you are: the coffeemaker, abstracted. Thank-you for the challenge.
February 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise