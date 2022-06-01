Previous
Arbor(eal) by francoise
Arbor(eal)

Well, there are trees in the background. Some years we get grapes, other years not.
Going to have a go at doing the combo words of the day and 30 days wild this month.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Francoise

katy ace
This is so pretty. You have set yourself a difficult challenge but I am looking forward to what you produce this month.
June 2nd, 2022  
