117 / 365
Arbor(eal)
Well, there are trees in the background. Some years we get grapes, other years not.
Going to have a go at doing the combo words of the day and 30 days wild this month.
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
1
0
Francoise
ace
@francoise
January 2022 -- Year 9. Still here. Still loving the process. Still loving the community. Still learning. December 2020. Gonna take a...
3429
photos
106
followers
109
following
32% complete
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
114
1
663
664
115
665
116
117
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 project 2022
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
1st June 2022 6:39pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
30dayswild2022
,
june22words
katy
ace
This is so pretty. You have set yourself a difficult challenge but I am looking forward to what you produce this month.
June 2nd, 2022
