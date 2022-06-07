Sign up
125 / 365
Grass underfoot(feet)
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
4
1
Francoise
ace
@francoise
January 2022 -- Year 9. Still here. Still loving the process. Still loving the community. Still learning. December 2020. Gonna take a...
3440
photos
106
followers
109
following
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 project 2022
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
7th June 2022 4:37pm
Tags
30dayswild2022
,
june22words
Shutterbug
ace
Lots of feet. Makes an interesting comp.
June 8th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
I like the crisp focus on this image
June 8th, 2022
Kathy
ace
I like all the feet.
June 8th, 2022
katy
ace
Nice variety of "foots" in the photo
June 8th, 2022
