color? by francoise
color?

These flowers caught my eye, but they seem a bit lost in the landscape...
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Francoise

January 2022 -- Year 9. Still here. Still loving the process. Still loving the community. Still learning.
katy ace
You managed to show them off in a great photo
July 16th, 2022  
