163 / 365
sliding
for get-pushed challenge from Jacqueline
@jacqbb
to do a shot with a Dutch tilt. This about sums up my life at the moment. I am sliding downhill into a couch-dwelling sloth!
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
Francoise
@francoise
January 2022 -- Year 9. Still here. Still loving the process. Still loving the community. Still learning. December 2020. Gonna take a...
Tags
get-pushed-520
Francoise
@jacqbb
this was a very doable challenge!
July 22nd, 2022
katy
ace
LOL! there are worse places to be. When do you have to go back to school?
A very relaxing photo
July 22nd, 2022
