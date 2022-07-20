Previous
sliding by francoise
163 / 365

sliding

for get-pushed challenge from Jacqueline @jacqbb to do a shot with a Dutch tilt. This about sums up my life at the moment. I am sliding downhill into a couch-dwelling sloth!
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Francoise

@francoise
Photo Details

Francoise ace
@jacqbb this was a very doable challenge!
July 22nd, 2022  
katy ace
LOL! there are worse places to be. When do you have to go back to school?

A very relaxing photo
July 22nd, 2022  
