FOR 16 wrapt by francoise
51 / 365

FOR 16 wrapt

16th February 2023 16th Feb 23

Francoise

ace
@francoise
Almost 2023: After a short break, I'm back. Gonna keep it simple this year (at least for the moment). January 2022 -- Year...
14% complete

Annie D ace
the plants that strangle others always amaze me
February 27th, 2023  
katy ace
It is a fabulous B&W because the contrasts are so sharp
February 27th, 2023  
