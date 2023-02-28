Previous
FOR 28 by francoise
63 / 365

FOR 28

28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Francoise

ace
@francoise
Almost 2023: After a short break, I'm back. Gonna keep it simple this year (at least for the moment). January 2022 -- Year...
17% complete

katy ace
FAV a fantastic macro with some great texture
March 5th, 2023  
Kathy ace
I agree with Katy. I like the textures of the nut shell and meat.
March 5th, 2023  
