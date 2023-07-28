Previous
kitchen face by francoise
166 / 365

kitchen face

For get-pushed-challenge from Mary @mcsiegle "How about something bright, shiny, and man made?"
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Francoise

ace
@francoise
Almost 2023: After a short break, I'm back. Gonna keep it simple this year (at least for the moment). January 2022 -- Year...
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Francoise ace
@mcsiegle the eyes are bright, anyway! The bowl is shiny and man-made.
July 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise