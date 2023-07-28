Sign up
Previous
166 / 365
kitchen face
For get-pushed-challenge from Mary
@mcsiegle
"How about something bright, shiny, and man made?"
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
Francoise
ace
@francoise
Almost 2023: After a short break, I'm back. Gonna keep it simple this year (at least for the moment). January 2022 -- Year...
3659
photos
89
followers
105
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2023
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
29th July 2023 4:46pm
Exif
Privacy
Public
Tags
get-pushed-573
Francoise
ace
@mcsiegle
the eyes are bright, anyway! The bowl is shiny and man-made.
July 29th, 2023
