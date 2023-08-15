Previous
Next
it's looking at me by francoise
178 / 365

it's looking at me

For get-pushed challenge from Pete @mirror of life: "Would you be able to show the macro kingdom from a miniature person point of view"
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Francoise

ace
@francoise
Almost 2023: After a short break, I'm back. Gonna keep it simple this year (at least for the moment). January 2022 -- Year...
49% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Francoise ace
@mirroroflife Here's another attempt. The dogs were less than cooperative with my plans! I like this photo better, but the smallness of the observer seems less apparent...
August 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise