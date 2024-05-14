Previous
135 by francoise
135 / 365

135

14th May 2024 14th May 24

Francoise

ace
@francoise
2024: I've decided to use 365 project to do something I've wanted to do for a long time: write a "devotional." Putting...
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Wonderful photo Francoise and great advice that is often difficult to recall in the moment!
June 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise