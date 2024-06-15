Previous
Next
167 by francoise
167 / 365

167

15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Francoise

ace
@francoise
2024: I've decided to use 365 project to do something I've wanted to do for a long time: write a "devotional." Putting...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
For myself, I think it's not economical of money or time. I can use that time to read, to photograph, to knit.
July 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise