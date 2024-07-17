Previous
Next
199 by francoise
199 / 365

199

17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Francoise

ace
@francoise
2024: I've decided to use 365 project to do something I've wanted to do for a long time: write a "devotional." Putting...
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
I like the picture you chose for this musing. It sounds as if you handled the dilemma in the perfect way
July 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise