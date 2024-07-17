Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
199 / 365
199
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Francoise
ace
@francoise
2024: I've decided to use 365 project to do something I've wanted to do for a long time: write a "devotional." Putting...
3939
photos
78
followers
102
following
54% complete
View this month »
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
20th July 2024 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
I like the picture you chose for this musing. It sounds as if you handled the dilemma in the perfect way
July 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close