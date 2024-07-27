Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
209 / 365
209
hmm. I'm not sure I've not done this theme already. Repeating myself might be an issue, but oh well.
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Francoise
ace
@francoise
2024: I've decided to use 365 project to do something I've wanted to do for a long time: write a "devotional." Putting...
3948
photos
78
followers
102
following
57% complete
View this month »
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
27th July 2024 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
The flowers are pretty, and I can see the value of a mental health day not necessarily in the situation you describe here
July 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close