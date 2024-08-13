Previous
226 by francoise
226 / 365

226

13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Francoise

ace
@francoise
2024: I've decided to use 365 project to do something I've wanted to do for a long time: write a "devotional." Putting...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
It is a great responsibility that can sometimes be burdensome but is still necessary to bind the family together
August 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise