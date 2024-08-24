Previous
237 by francoise
237 / 365

237

24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Francoise

ace
@francoise
2024: I've decided to use 365 project to do something I've wanted to do for a long time: write a "devotional." Putting...
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
FAV. I love this gritty photo!

I’m sorry you have to go back to work, but I am glad you had the summer off for reflection
August 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise