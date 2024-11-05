Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
310 / 365
310
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Francoise
ace
@francoise
2024: I've decided to use 365 project to do something I've wanted to do for a long time: write a "devotional." Putting...
4049
photos
76
followers
99
following
84% complete
View this month »
303
304
305
306
307
308
309
310
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
18th November 2024 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
I love the shallow DOF of your photo. If only we had listened to the man from the movie, The Graduate, about plastics.
November 19th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Interesting way of looking at this. I like the silhouetted limbs and leaves against the deep blue of the sky.
November 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close