And. Drum Roll. I'm caught up! Day 338 is actually the 3rd of December, which is actually today. So, 28 more days to stay on track
3rd December 2024

Francoise

2024: I've decided to use 365 project to do something I've wanted to do for a long time: write a "devotional." Putting...
