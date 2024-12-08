Previous
343 by francoise
343 / 365

343

8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

Francoise

ace
@francoise
2024: I've decided to use 365 project to do something I've wanted to do for a long time: write a "devotional." Putting...
93% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Much like people, the irregular is usually more interesting!
December 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact