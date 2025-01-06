Sign up
Previous
Photo 372
onions
I forgot to take a picture before it got too dark to use light from window, so this is a trip back in time, trying to figure out how to set up lighting! BoB
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
3
2
Francoise
ace
@francoise
2025: Year 12 (!?!!) Just going to continue doing fun stuff. I'd like to complete a 100 strangers project over the course...
4112
photos
79
followers
100
following
101% complete
View this month »
365
366
367
368
369
370
371
372
Latest from all albums
366
367
703
368
369
370
371
372
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
6th January 2025 6:14pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
gloria jones
ace
Great shot with neat lighting, textures :)
January 6th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
January 6th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Cool shot
January 6th, 2025
