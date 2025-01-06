Previous
onions by francoise
Photo 372

onions

I forgot to take a picture before it got too dark to use light from window, so this is a trip back in time, trying to figure out how to set up lighting! BoB
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Francoise

gloria jones ace
Great shot with neat lighting, textures :)
January 6th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
January 6th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Cool shot
January 6th, 2025  
