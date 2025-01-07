Sign up
Previous
Photo 373
Foggy celery
for get-pushed challenge from April to use a home-made filter. I used cellophane smeared with vasoline. But this picture is an in-focus celery (no filter) with 90% of filtered photo layered on top.
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
Francoise
ace
@francoise
2025: Year 12 (!?!!) Just going to continue doing fun stuff. I'd like to complete a 100 strangers project over the course...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
7th January 2025 4:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-649
Francoise
ace
@aecasey
here is a first attempt at using a filter. I think tomorrow I'll try unsmeared cellophane, LOL, as the vaseline was too "powerful"
January 7th, 2025
Corinne
ace
I first though it was a sort of comet 😂
January 7th, 2025
