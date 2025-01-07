Previous
Foggy celery by francoise
Photo 373

Foggy celery

for get-pushed challenge from April to use a home-made filter. I used cellophane smeared with vasoline. But this picture is an in-focus celery (no filter) with 90% of filtered photo layered on top.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Francoise

2025: Year 12 (!?!!) Just going to continue doing fun stuff. I'd like to complete a 100 strangers project over the course...
@aecasey here is a first attempt at using a filter. I think tomorrow I'll try unsmeared cellophane, LOL, as the vaseline was too "powerful"
January 7th, 2025  
I first though it was a sort of comet 😂
January 7th, 2025  
