candy dream by francoise
Photo 374

candy dream

not sure exactly what can be achieved with this effect yet. I'm experimenting with filters (this is a crumpled sandwich baggie) in response to get-pushed challenge from April to play with homemade filters.
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Francoise

ace
@francoise
2025: Year 12 (!?!!) Just going to continue doing fun stuff. I'd like to complete a 100 strangers project over the course...
102% complete

Photo Details

Francoise ace
@aecasey here is another, this one not edited
January 8th, 2025  
