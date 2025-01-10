Sign up
Photo 376
Rust
"Rust is everywhere" said the intro to the 52-week challenge. And it turns out that there it was, right in my living room
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
Francoise
ace
@francoise
2025: Year 12 (!?!!) Just going to continue doing fun stuff. I'd like to complete a 100 strangers project over the course...
Tags
52wc-2025-w2
wendy frost
ace
How very convenient well captured rust amongst the better areas.
January 10th, 2025
