Previous
Photo 377
paper experiment
Well. many attempts later, this is the best of the lot, so I'm going with this. I'm pretty sure that the next stop is internet instructions on how to actually do this, LOL
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
5
3
Francoise
ace
@francoise
2025: Year 12 (!?!!) Just going to continue doing fun stuff. I'd like to complete a 100 strangers project over the course...
4118
photos
80
followers
101
following
103% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
11th January 2025 8:58pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
katy
ace
FAV. This is most impressive, Françoise! Some thing I have never attempted.
January 12th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Thumbs up
January 12th, 2025
kali
ace
well done
January 12th, 2025
Susan
Mesmerizing. Just beautiful.
January 12th, 2025
Corinne
ace
Beautiful
January 12th, 2025
