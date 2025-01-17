Previous
watching by francoise
watching

For get-pushed challenge from Kelly Ann to include a family member in photo. Here, granddaughter is watching vigorous chewing after she handed the dog his deer horn and he obliged by chomping happily
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

2025: Year 12 (!?!!) Just going to continue doing fun stuff. I'd like to complete a 100 strangers project over the course...
@kellyanngray here is a shot with my granddaughter
January 17th, 2025  
