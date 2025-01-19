Previous
snow bird by francoise
Photo 385

snow bird

19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Francoise

ace
@francoise
2025: Year 12 (!?!!) Just going to continue doing fun stuff. I'd like to complete a 100 strangers project over the course...
105% complete

Photo Details

katy ace
How gorgeous! We have lots of Cardinals, but seldom snow like this.FAV
January 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful… lovely snowy scene… such striking birds.
January 20th, 2025  
