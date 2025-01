Andrew-Bede Allsop @allsop challenged me to actually start the 100 strangers project I claimed to wish to complete this year. Walking up to a stranger and asking them if I could take their picture was definitely much more challenging than I expected. I wandered up and down the street passing up one opportunity after the next. Finally, I screwed up my courage and approached this gentleman who was happily (and unrepentently) smoking a big fat cigar. We had a nice chat about the joys of smoking.