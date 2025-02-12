Previous
Next
ornament by francoise
Photo 409

ornament

12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Francoise

ace
@francoise
2025: Year 12 (!?!!) Just going to continue doing fun stuff. I'd like to complete a 100 strangers project over the course...
112% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Nice detail
February 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lovely…
February 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact