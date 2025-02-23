Previous
coddled by francoise
for get-pushed challenge from Jackie to "depict "12" in honour of your years here on 365. You have total freedom to interpret the challenge as you see best!"
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Francoise

@francoise
2025: Year 12 (!?!!) Just going to continue doing fun stuff. I'd like to complete a 100 strangers project over the course...
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Hi -- I managed to squeak in a response to your challenge! It's been an off week for photos for me. But eggs are definitely in the news in the US these days. There's another one (I'll tag you there), but this one is my favorite.
February 24th, 2025  
Did these come from your own chickens or did you spend the family fortune?! I like how they are all nestled in this blanket
February 24th, 2025  
