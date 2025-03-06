Previous
into the light by francoise
into the light

for get-pushed challenge from Northy: "how about you play with shadows? In whatever way you like."
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Francoise

@francoise
2025: Year 12 (!?!!) Just going to continue doing fun stuff. I'd like to complete a 100 strangers project over the course...
@northy here's the other interesting result, also firmly in puzzle-land, as in I have no clue what made two shadows here, one almost transparent. But, whatever happened, I rather liked it.
March 8th, 2025  
☠northy ace
This has a wonderfully eerie vibe…. Well done on both!
March 8th, 2025  
katy ace
I really like the minimalism of this one
March 8th, 2025  
