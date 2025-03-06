Sign up
Photo 417
into the light
for get-pushed challenge from Northy: "how about you play with shadows? In whatever way you like."
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
3
1
Francoise
ace
@francoise
2025: Year 12 (!?!!) Just going to continue doing fun stuff. I'd like to complete a 100 strangers project over the course...
4163
photos
85
followers
107
following
114% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
6th March 2025 7:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-657
Francoise
ace
@northy
here's the other interesting result, also firmly in puzzle-land, as in I have no clue what made two shadows here, one almost transparent. But, whatever happened, I rather liked it.
March 8th, 2025
☠northy
ace
This has a wonderfully eerie vibe…. Well done on both!
March 8th, 2025
katy
ace
I really like the minimalism of this one
March 8th, 2025
