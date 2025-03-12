Previous
Next
pre-eclipse by francoise
Photo 419

pre-eclipse

For get-pushed challenge from Kelly Ann Gray to "shoot something from below."

Clearly the eclipse started later than I thought it would!
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Francoise

ace
@francoise
2025: Year 12 (!?!!) Just going to continue doing fun stuff. I'd like to complete a 100 strangers project over the course...
115% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Francoise ace
@kellyanngray There are three moon shots. I'm think that counts as shooting something from below, LOL.
March 14th, 2025  
Louise ace
Nice shot! It was cloudy where I am so I couldn't see the moon at all.
March 14th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat moon capture.
March 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact