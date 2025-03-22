Sign up
Previous
Photo 424
deconstructed landscape
In response to April's get-pushed challenge to produce a deconstructed landscape (in which you put lots of individual pictures of details in a landscape together into a whole). I can think of many improvements, but would rather start a new one.
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
2
1
Francoise
ace
@francoise
2025: Year 12 (!?!!) Just going to continue doing fun stuff. I'd like to complete a 100 strangers project over the course...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
18th March 2025 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-659
Francoise
ace
@aecasey
I somehow managed to squeeze in a response! I really enjoyed the process and am gearing up to do more of these.
March 24th, 2025
katy
ace
FAV This is an amazing response to the challenge Francoise
March 24th, 2025
