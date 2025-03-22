Previous
deconstructed landscape by francoise
Photo 424

deconstructed landscape

In response to April's get-pushed challenge to produce a deconstructed landscape (in which you put lots of individual pictures of details in a landscape together into a whole). I can think of many improvements, but would rather start a new one.
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Francoise

@aecasey I somehow managed to squeeze in a response! I really enjoyed the process and am gearing up to do more of these.
March 24th, 2025  
katy ace
FAV This is an amazing response to the challenge Francoise
March 24th, 2025  
