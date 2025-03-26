Previous
flowers by francoise
Photo 427

flowers

For get-pushed this week, Kali asked me to try out the current artist challenge: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50465/artist-challenge-pierre-bonnard
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Francoise

ace
@francoise
2025: Year 12 (!?!!) Just going to continue doing fun stuff. I'd like to complete a 100 strangers project over the course...
116% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Francoise ace
@kali66 this is my favorite so far, more inspired-by than imitation-of
March 26th, 2025  
katy ace
In my opinion, each one of them is beautifully done, François
March 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact