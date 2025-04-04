Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 431
refraction 2
playing with photographing through water for get-pushed challenge from
@northy
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
2
0
Francoise
ace
@francoise
2025: Year 12 (!?!!) Just going to continue doing fun stuff. I'd like to complete a 100 strangers project over the course...
4177
photos
84
followers
108
following
118% complete
View this month »
425
426
427
428
429
430
431
432
Tags
get-pushed-661
Francoise
ace
@northy
I think this is my favorite of the three. This was more of a challenge than I expected (first time I tried it, so far as I can remember), and I'm intrigued. I thik I have to figure out how to get the focus better
April 6th, 2025
katy
ace
Fabulous results, Françoise
April 6th, 2025
