refraction 2 by francoise
refraction 2

playing with photographing through water for get-pushed challenge from @northy
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Francoise


@northy I think this is my favorite of the three. This was more of a challenge than I expected (first time I tried it, so far as I can remember), and I'm intrigued. I thik I have to figure out how to get the focus better
April 6th, 2025  
katy ace
Fabulous results, Françoise
April 6th, 2025  
