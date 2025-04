down the tubes

or the wires, or whatever it is that I see on the computer. My get pushed challenge from Liz Milne was "I don’t see many selfies in your albums, so, how about doing one this week? Maybe highlight some specific interest in it?" I thought, oh, I'll photograph myself doing something. But life moved on and here it is, the last day of the week: The interest highlighted here is getting my final exams written so that I can bring this term to a close, LOL.