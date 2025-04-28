Sign up
Photo 436
three stars
For get-pushed challenge from S. Wakely: "I would like you to look for interesting shapes possibly looking at things that come in threes and how their shapes complement each other. It could be a still life that you set up or shapes in nature."
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
2
1
Francoise
ace
@francoise
2025: Year 12 (!?!!) Just going to continue doing fun stuff. I'd like to complete a 100 strangers project over the course...
4182
photos
86
followers
109
following
119% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
29th April 2025 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-665
Francoise
ace
@wakelys
Here is another threesome. They're all the same, though. I wasn't sure if that's what you had in mind!
April 30th, 2025
Kathy
ace
The shape of those flowers shows up so clearly.
April 30th, 2025
