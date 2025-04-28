Previous
three stars by francoise
Photo 436

three stars

For get-pushed challenge from S. Wakely: "I would like you to look for interesting shapes possibly looking at things that come in threes and how their shapes complement each other. It could be a still life that you set up or shapes in nature."
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Francoise

2025: Year 12 (!?!!) Just going to continue doing fun stuff. I'd like to complete a 100 strangers project over the course...
Photo Details

@wakelys Here is another threesome. They're all the same, though. I wasn't sure if that's what you had in mind!
April 30th, 2025  
The shape of those flowers shows up so clearly.
April 30th, 2025  
