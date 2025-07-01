Previous
regrowth by francoise
Photo 452

regrowth

I cut these roses to the ground as they were eaten and had dead stalks and have looked terrible for years. They regrew this way. I guess the aphids haven't found them yet!
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Francoise

ace
@francoise
2025: Year 12 (!?!!) Just going to continue doing fun stuff. I'd like to complete a 100 strangers project over the course...
123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
They are gorgeous, especially with all those ferns in the background! Isn’t it strange how cutting them back makes them better?
July 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact