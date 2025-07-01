Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 452
regrowth
I cut these roses to the ground as they were eaten and had dead stalks and have looked terrible for years. They regrew this way. I guess the aphids haven't found them yet!
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Francoise
ace
@francoise
2025: Year 12 (!?!!) Just going to continue doing fun stuff. I'd like to complete a 100 strangers project over the course...
4197
photos
86
followers
106
following
123% complete
View this month »
445
446
447
448
449
450
451
452
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
2024
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
They are gorgeous, especially with all those ferns in the background! Isn’t it strange how cutting them back makes them better?
July 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close