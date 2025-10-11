Previous
Next
fruit of the tree by francoise
Photo 455

fruit of the tree

11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Francoise

ace
@francoise
2025: Year 12 (!?!!) Just going to continue doing fun stuff. I'd like to complete a 100 strangers project over the course...
125% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
beauties
October 12th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice close-up and clarity
October 12th, 2025  
katy ace
Terrific color and light. What kind of fruit?
October 12th, 2025  
Francoise ace
@grammyn I'm thinking it might have been a dogwood tree; not entirely sure though
October 13th, 2025  
katy ace
@francoise it made me think of gooseberries, but I felt the leaves were wrong for that
October 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact