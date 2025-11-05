Previous
Accidental by francoise
Accidental

for food abstract day of one week only challenge. I had a whole host of close-ups of this cake, but this accidental shot kept catching my eye and I decided there must be a reason for that.

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51457/let's-engage-for-one-week-only
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Francoise

@francoise
katy ace
interesting lines and light!
November 6th, 2025  
