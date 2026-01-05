Previous
unwelcoming pond by francoise
5 / 365

unwelcoming pond

the ice was a surprise to the dog, who never fails to immerse himself in this body of water
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Francoise

2025: Year 12 (!?!!) Just going to continue doing fun stuff. I'd like to complete a 100 strangers project over the course...
katy ace
It must be quite thick for him not to have fallen through! Terrific shot of him as he explores
January 5th, 2026  
