winter by francoise
winter

7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Francoise

Islandgirl ace
Nice shadows!
January 8th, 2026  
katy ace
Fabulous reflections and beautifully clear looking water
January 8th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
This totally feels like winter to me!
January 8th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Very nice! I like the squiggly reflections.
January 8th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Almost an impressionist photo.
January 8th, 2026  
