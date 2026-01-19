Previous
following the baby by francoise
19 / 365

following the baby

19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Francoise

ace
@francoise
2025: Year 12 (!?!!) Just going to continue doing fun stuff. I'd like to complete a 100 strangers project over the course...
5% complete

Photo Details

Kathy ace
The figures are so colorful. I like how you've positioned them along the rough log.
January 20th, 2026  
KarenD
This is so fun.
January 20th, 2026  
katy ace
They make a very colorful counterpoint to the black and white wintry colors
January 20th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
What a fun composition
January 20th, 2026  
