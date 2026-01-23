Previous
Mr Pig sighting by francoise
23 / 365

He used to be on my project all the time! He's been absent these past few years. Still looks a bit shy there. But he felt he had to make an appearance what with all the traveling trinkets.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Francoise

ace
@francoise
