A girl's best friend

I tried for quite a while to get the sparkles to show up. They seem to depend on motion rather than just lighting. Joe came home from the woods one day and said, "what would you say if I brought you home a big diamond?" I said, "why would you do that. That's dumb." "But what if I already did?" "Oh honey," I said. Then he handed me this beautiful rock. Guess he knew what I liked. A girl's best friend, for sure.