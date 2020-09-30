Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 547
a welcome visitor
so many pictures. sooc, not sure about the nf part, but since it's unedited, I'm going to tag it anyway.
30th September 2020
30th Sep 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Francoise
ace
@francoise
November 2018 Only posting periodically these days. I'm not ready to renounce participating in project, just wishing to spend less time on the...
2877
photos
105
followers
114
following
150% complete
View this month »
541
542
543
544
545
546
547
548
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365-2019-2020
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
3rd October 2020 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
Megan
ace
What does nf stand for? I have known in the past, I'm sure, but it's left my brain at the moment. Edit: no flash!?
This is a fun shot! I love the feel of movement with the play. :)
October 4th, 2020
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 4th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
This is a fun shot! I love the feel of movement with the play. :)