July 2 words



Inch chin



This cell phone does not take the all-time best pictures, but I did manage to get the three turtles sunning themselves on a log. You have to imagine the third one, I think. He's on the right hand side and is about 1/10th the size of the other two.



I heard a musician say once that musicians were not as concerned about technical stereo fidelity since even a bad recording of an excellent musical event would evoke the wonder for them. I was a little girl at the time and I've wondered about that claim ever since. It definitely contained an element of disdain for modern technology. In fact, I can clearly hear the same woman extolling the virtues of her early life on the prairies of South Dakota where they lived happily with neither running water nor electricity and had more leisure than any modern person surrounded by all of their labor saving appliances could even imagine.



I have wondered if the same is true about photographs of beautiful scenes. If the purpose of a photograph is just to remind you of something lovely, why we all might be the greatest photographers of all time. I don't think that's true and I do think that high quality sounds recordings are wonderful. That musician, whatever her charms, was a cross old curmudgeon even if she did make beautiful music and live to be 103.



I inched closer to stand on that little dirt bank you can see in the picture. There I could maybe get the shot I wanted without having quite so much electronic zoom. But the turtles were onto our approach and they all plopped right into the water, which disappointment I of course took on the chin, having learned with wildlife of any sort to take the picture first, immediately, without pausing to set up the shot or to get the best angle or to select appropriate camera settings.



